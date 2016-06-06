BOSTON Hedge fund Pine River Capital Management is closing its Pine River Fixed Income fund and returning roughly $1.6 billion (£1.10 billion) in assets to investors just two months after Steve Kuhn, one of the fund's co-managers, stopped managing money, according to a letter to clients seen by Reuters.

Brian Taylor, Pine River's founder and co-chief investment officer, told clients on Monday that the eight year old fund, which posted some of the hedge fund industry's most eye-popping returns but lost money in 2015 and early 2016, will be closed.

"The next step in this rationalization effort will be the orderly process of converting the holdings of the Pine River Fixed Income Fund to cash and returning that cash to investors," Taylor wrote.

"We feel that the timing is appropriate following the recent decision by Partner and Fixed Income Fund founder Steve Kuhn to reduce his role at Pine River to focus on philanthropy."

Investors will be able to put money into the firm's flagship $3.6 billion Pine River Fund, the letter said.

A Pine River spokesman declined to comment.

Kuhn, who joined the Minnetonka-based firm in 2008, had quickly become the fund's, and even the firm's, public face. The Minnesota native, who often explained complex trading strategies on television and at industry conferences, announced in April that he would be leaving to focus his time and money on philanthropy.

According to the letter, Pine River will also spin off its $1.2 billion China Fund, which is run by Dan Li, allowing Li to run his own firm, Taylor said in the letter. He underscored that Pine River will still be involved in Li's fund and remains committed to China and broader Asia strategies.

The Pine River Fixed Income Fund made its reputation with a bet on the recovery of the housing market which led to a 93 percent return in 2009. Its assets peaked at $4 billion and it was instrumental in establishing $13 billion Pine River as a hedge fund industry powerhouse.

The Fixed Income fund gained 31 percent in 2010 and delivered gains every year thereafter until 2015 when it lost 2.7 percent loss last year thanks to investments in corporate bonds.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Diane Craft)