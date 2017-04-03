The logo of Safran is seen outside the company's headquarters in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

LONDON Activist hedge fund TCI Fund Management on Monday called on Safran (SAF.PA) to set up an ad-hoc independent directors' committee to review the company's valuation of Zodiac Aerospace (ZODC.PA), according to a letter seen by Reuters.

London-based TCI said in its letter to the board of Safran, which is planning a $9 billion takeover of Zodiac, that such a committee was required by French law and under the recommendations of the local regulator.

The hedge fund firm said this committee should appoint a major international financial institution to perform an independent fairness opinion on Zodiac shares.

(Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Carolyn Cohn)