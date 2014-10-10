European shares gain on basic resource, oil stocks; Zodiac plummets
LONDON European shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by strength in basic resource and oil stocks, while French aeroplane seat-maker Zodiac plummeted after its latest profit warning.
LONDON Hedge fund investors pulled out more cash than they invested in October, part of their quarter-end portfolio adjustments, data showed on Friday.
The SS&C (SSNC.O) GlobeOp Capital Movement Index, which calculates monthly hedge fund subscriptions minus redemptions, fell 1 percent in October to 148.58 points. That compares with a rise of 0.6 percent in September.
"Net flows were negative for the month, representing typical quarter-end rebalancing," said Bill Stone, chairman and CEO of SS&C Technologies.
The index compiled by the fund administrator is based on data provided by its clients and represents about 10 percent of assets invested in the hedge fund sector globally.
Hedge funds returns, as measured by the SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index, stood at 0.24 percent in September, the data showed.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by David Holmes)
LONDON European shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by strength in basic resource and oil stocks, while French aeroplane seat-maker Zodiac plummeted after its latest profit warning.
LONDON The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 3 percent, putting the lender on track to be back in private ownership within the next few months.
TOKYO/BERLIN Germany will press G20 members to sign off on a set of principles including free trade at this week's meeting of the group's financial leaders, in what the Trump administration may perceive as a challenge to its more protectionist stance.