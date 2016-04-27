DUBLIN Ireland's CRH (CRH.I) is interested in U.S. and Belgian assets that HeidelbergCement may sell to address competition concerns over its acquisition of Italy's Italcementi, CRH Chief Executive Albert Manifold said on Wednesday.

"U.S. cement is of interest to us and we're fully aware of the asset that may spin out of the potential acquisition. With regards Belgium, it's a prime asset and certainly it would make a good fit with our businesses, providing the value is right," Manifold said on a conference call.

German cement maker HeidelbergCement agreed to buy Italcementi for 6.7 billion euros last year. It said this month that it would propose selling all of Italcementi's activities in Belgium and mandated BNP Paribas to run the process.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)