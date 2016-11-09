FRANKFURT Germany's HeidelbergCement (HEIG.DE) sees benefits in the medium term from an expected renewal of U.S. infrastructure by presidential election victor Donald Trump after a period of uncertainty that will delay investment decisions.

"In 2017 in America we'll see first of all a brake on investments," Chief Executive Bernd Scheifele told reporters on a conference call after the company - one of the world's top cement and aggregates suppliers - reported quarterly results on Wednesday.

He said he expected a rise over time in the value of the U.S. dollar that would help compensate for investment caution. HeidelbergCement makes about a quarter of its sale in dollars.

HeidelbergCement shares rose 1.1 percent by 1014 GMT, one of the few German blue-chip gainers, and the European construction and materials index .SXOP rose 0.8 percent.

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)