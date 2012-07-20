The logo of Tiger beer is pictured on a can of ice cold beer in Singapore July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

A bottle of Heineken beer is seen in ice in Singapore May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Lee

SINGAPORE Heineken NV launched a S$5.1 billion ($4.1 billion) counter-bid for Asia Pacific Breweries (APB) on Friday, trumping a surprise offer for the maker of Tiger Beer by a Thai billionaire and setting the stage for a two-way battle.

The fight for APB comes amid a wave of industry consolidation and steady growth for emerging-market beer sales. The S$3.8 billion ($3.03 billion) bid for stakes in APB and Singapore food and beverage conglomerate Fraser and Neave (F&N) by companies linked to Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi would give his beer empire more exposure to Southeast Asian markets and eclipses all previous overseas deals by a Thai group.

Heineken, the world's No.3 brewer, reacted quickly to the Thai intrusion earlier this week. Asia is a key revenue driver for the Dutch brewer at a time of sluggish growth in the Americas and declining sales in its home market of Western Europe.

"People were expecting something from either Heineken or Kirin, but how fast Heineken moved is the surprising thing," said Andrew Chow, head of research at UOB-Kay Hian in Singapore.

F&N owns 40 percent of APB APBB.SI, while Heineken already holds 42 percent of the beer maker, a stake that it treasures given Asia's fast-growing beer market. Japan's Kirin Holdings (2503.T) owns a 14.7 percent stake in F&N.

Heineken said it would acquire F&N's (FRNM.SI) direct and indirect stakes in APB APBB.SI, one of the biggest Asia-Pacific breweries, putting a S$50-per-share bid on the table. That tops a S$45-a-share offer for APB proposed by a company linked to Charoen.

F&N and APB suspended trading of their shares after the Heineken offer. F&N and the beer maker last traded at S$7.60 and S$42, respectively.

The action began on Monday when Singapore's second-biggest bank, OCBC, disclosed that it had received a bid for its stakes in F&N and APB, an ownership interest it held since 1948. OCBC did not identify the suitor.

OCBC's sale of its non-banking assets has long been suspected, even though the bank has a heavy cash cushion. The question of how real the bid was lingered until late on Wednesday night when companies linked to Charoen announced their offer.

Thai Beverage pcl (TBEV.SI), controlled by Charoen, agreed to buy OCBC and its affiliated group's 22 percent stake in F&N. As part of that deal, a company controlled by Charoen's son-in-law agreed to purchase an 8.5 percent share in APB. The total offer was around $3 billion.

The ThaiBev bid put pressure on Heineken to protect its highly valued investment in APB, which operates in 14 Asian countries including fast-growing Indonesia.

Heineken earns half of its profits from emerging markets, with Tiger Beer sold in more than 60 countries. Speculation built that Heineken would launch a counter offer, which it delivered in a statement on Friday.

"We believe the latest offer by Heineken is a preemptive move to recent shareholding changes at F&N and APB," Goh Han Peng, an analyst at DMG & Partners Securities, wrote in a research note.

For any buyer, ownership of the OCBC stakes would bring in marquee beer brands such as Tiger Beer and Anchor and a high market share in the fast-growing Southeast Asia region.

OCBC declined to comment on Friday.

COUNTER-BID

Heineken's (HEIN.AS) offer includes a S$163 million offer for F&N's interest in the non-APB assets held by Asia Pacific Investment Private Ltd, a 50-50 joint venture between Heineken and F&N.

"We really value our partnership with F&N which goes back over 80 years, but due to changes in the F&N and APB shareholding, the fabric of the partnership has changed," Heineken Chairman and CEO Jean-Francois van Boxmeer said.

It was time for Heineken to look ahead to the "next chapter of our Asian business," he said.

As of the end of last year, Heineken had cash of 813 million euros ($996.82 million), according to Thomson Reuters data. The company also had a comfortable net debt-EBITDA ratio of 2.2.

Heineken has so far failed to gain the scale that rivals AB InBev (ABI.BR) and SABMiller SAB.L have built in China, the world's largest beer market by volume, despite acquisitions over the years.

The Dutch brewer bought Scottish & Newcastle with Carlsberg in 2008, chiefly getting the British assets. Heineken then expanded into emerging markets with an all-share purchase in 2010 of the brewing assets of Mexico's FEMSA (FMSAUBD.MX) (FMX.N).

Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR), the world's largest brewer, recently paid $20.1 billion to take over Mexico's Grupo Modelo.

APB sells its Tiger brand along with Heineken's familiar green label brew across the region from Mongolia to New Zealand. APB gets 45 percent of its pretax earnings on sales in ThaiBev's (TBEV.SI) own backyard -- Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos. In Thailand, ThaiBev's Chang, or "elephant" beer, is already a big player.

EYES ON THAIBEV

ThaiBev's offer comes at a time when the country's corporates, riding on a wave of Southeast Asian economic growth, are more confident in venturing beyond their borders.

PTT E&P PTTE.BK outbid Royal Dutch/Shell this week in a five-month bidding war for Cove Energy's East African offshore oil discoveries, agreeing to pay $1.9 billion. That auction officially ends on July 25, with PTT the winner unless a higher offer arrives.

For the APB sale, the focus is now on whether the Thai family will raise its offer, and whether Kirin will make a move in what one analyst called a "three-way" tussle for the Singapore beer company.

"There have been no changes in our strategy for the Southeast Asia non-alcohol beverage market, which we pursue mostly through Fraser and Neave, but we refrain from commenting on the current developments," said Kirin spokeswoman Nahoko Abe.

Vichet Tantivanich, senior vice president of ThaiBev told Reuters on Friday that while it was the right of Heineken to make an offer, ThaiBev has already signed an agreement.

"We have already signed a contract to buy the stake from the sellers," he said. "This should be completed by October as we informed the Singapore Stock Exchange."

Companies that receive a higher offer for a pending acquisition are obligated in most cases to consider a better offer. Sources familiar with the matter say OCBC will have to formally entertain the Heineken bid, and has the right to choose the offer over the Thai group.

Charoen is Thailand's second-richest man, with a net worth of $5.5 billion, according to Forbes. He took ThaiBev public in Singapore in 2006. He has bet heavily on real estate and his privately held TCC Land owns Bangkok tech mall Pantip Plaza. Charoen also owns hotel chains in Manhattan and Australia, and residential and commercial buildings in Singapore and Thailand.

HSBC (HSBA.L) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) are advising the Thai buyers, sources with knowledge of the deal said. The banks declined to comment. Credit Suisse CSGN.VX and Citigroup (C.N) are advising Heineken on its bid. ($1 = 1.2541 Singapore dollars) ($1 = 0.8156 euros)

(Additional reporting by James Topham in TOKYO and Denny Thomas in HONG KONG; Editing by John O'Callaghan, Michael Flaherty and Ryan Woo)