BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG owner IAG (ICAG.L) said it will return 500 million euros to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
AMSTERDAM Shares of Heineken (HEIN.AS) rose on Monday after the Dutch brewer raised its offer for Fraser and Neave's (FRNM.SI) stake in the maker of Tiger beer to $6.35 billion.
Heineken shares rose as much as 2.3 percent and were up 2.1 percent at 44.04 euros by 7.03 British time on the Amsterdam exchange.
Late on Friday night, Heineken made a revised offer for Asia Pacific Breweries (APB) APBB.SI of 53 Singapore dollars per share.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British plants as he discussed his potential takeover of GM's European operations during a visit to London on Friday.
LONDON British banks approved the most mortgages in a year last month and consumer borrowing saw some of its fastest growth of the past decade, industry data showed on Friday, contrasting with earlier signs of slowing momentum.