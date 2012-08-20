A woman reaches for a can of Heineken at a restaurant in Bangkok July 20,2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

AMSTERDAM Shares of Heineken (HEIN.AS) rose on Monday after the Dutch brewer raised its offer for Fraser and Neave's (FRNM.SI) stake in the maker of Tiger beer to $6.35 billion.

Heineken shares rose as much as 2.3 percent and were up 2.1 percent at 44.04 euros by 7.03 British time on the Amsterdam exchange.

Late on Friday night, Heineken made a revised offer for Asia Pacific Breweries (APB) APBB.SI of 53 Singapore dollars per share.

(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)