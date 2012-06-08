BRUSSELS Heineken (HEIN.AS), the world's third-largest brewer, said on Friday it had further expanded its leading position in cider with the purchase of Belgian cider maker Stassen Ciders from its management, without revealing the cost of the deal.

"Consumers around the world are increasingly intrigued by cider," said Alexis Nasard, Chief Commercial Officer at Heineken in a statement. "We are well positioned to capitalise on this opportunity."

Heineken is a global leader in cider and already owns the Bulmers and Strongbow brands.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed for Stassen, which operates a cider making plant, a research and development centre and a de-alcoholisation facility for cider, beer and wine.

Heineken the world's leading cider maker, based on its number one position in Britain - the world's largest cider market - presence in countries such as Finland, the Netherlands, Hungary, Italy, Canada and the United States.

