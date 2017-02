A woman reaches for a can of Heineken at a restaurant in Bangkok July 20,2012. Heineken NV launched a S$5.1 billion counter-bid for Asia Pacific Breweries (APB) on Friday, trumping a surprise offer for the beer maker by a Thai billionaire and his family. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

BRUSSELS Heineken NV (HEIN.AS), the Dutch brewer battling to buy the Asian maker of Tiger beer, forecast flat earnings for the full year with emerging market growth helping to make up for a first half hit by a weak western Europe and higher input costs.

The world's third largest brewer also announced on Wednesday that it had increased its stake in Asia Pacific Breweries ABPP.SI by 2.68 percent. Heineken is seeking to gain control of APB, with indirect and direct stake previously giving it 42 percent of the company.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)