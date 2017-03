Bottles of beer are seen on an assembly line during the opening ceremony of the Heineken Beer factory outside Yangon July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

LONDON Brewer Heineken said on Monday it had agreed a deal to transfer 2.4 billion pounds ($3.71 billion) in longevity risk to Friends Life, now part of insurer Aviva.

The deal covers around 19,000 pensioners in the defined benefit, or final salary, pension scheme of the Scottish & Newcastle Pension Plan, a statement said on Monday.

"By hedging against longevity, we have reduced a significant amount of the Plan's risk should the overall life expectancy of members exceed our projections," said Neil Parfrey, UK head of pensions at Heineken.

($1 = 0.6469 pounds)

