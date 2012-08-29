Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
H.J. Heinz Co HNZ.N reported a higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by growth in emerging markets, improving results in the United States and Australia, higher prices and a favourable tax rate.
The maker of Heinz ketchup and Ore-Ida frozen potatoes said net income was $258 million (163 million pounds), or 80 cents per share, in the first quarter ended on July 29, compared with $226.1 million, or 70 per share, a year earlier.
Profit from continuing operations came to 87 cents a share.
Sales declined 1.5 percent to $2.79 billion.
Heinz said that it was on track to deliver its previously announced forecast for fiscal 2013, which called for earnings of $3.52 to $3.62 per share. The company still expects organic sales to be up 4 percent.
FRANKFURT PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is mulling changes to how it calculates U.S. trade deficits in a way that would likely help bolster political arguments to renegotiate key trade deals, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people involved in the discussions.