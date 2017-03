U.S. President Barack Obama puts his arm around Hearst White House columnist Helen Thomas after presenting her with cupcakes in honor of her birthday in the James Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, in this August 4, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Jim Young/Files

WASHINGTON Former White House correspondent Helen Thomas, who reported on every U.S. president since John Kennedy, died on Saturday at the age of 92, The Gridiron Club and Foundation said.

Thomas, who worked the White House beat for 49 years for United Press International and Hearst newspapers, died after a long illness, Susan Hahn of the Washington journalists' organisation said in a statement.

As the senior news service correspondent at the White House, Thomas ended dozens of presidential news conferences with the familiar phrase "Thank you, Mr. President."

