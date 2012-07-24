The stars of the popular television series ''The Jeffersons'' Sherman Hemsley and Isabel Sanford (R) pose as they arrive for the premiere screening of the new television special ''50 Years of Television'' April 16 in Los Angeles at the Academy of Telvision Arts and Sciences....

El PASO, Texas Sherman Hemsley, the actor who played George Jefferson on "The Jeffersons," a 1970s sitcom that was one of the first to focus on a black family's move on up the social ladder, has died at age 74 in El Paso, Texas, his representative said on Tuesday.

"Sherman Hemsley has been pronounced dead El Paso Sheriff's Department has confirmed," the actor's agent Todd Frank said in a statement.

The cause and time of death was not immediately clear, and a sheriff's representative could not be reached for comment.

Hemsley's best-known role was as George Jefferson, the affluent and sometimes scheming owner of a dry cleaning business who lived in a New York luxury apartment with his wife, Louise, and a son named Lionel.

"Movin' On Up," the gospel-flavored theme song of the show, that celebrated the Jeffersons' economic rise and their claiming a "deluxe apartment in the sky," has become a pop culture classic.

"The Jeffersons" was a spinoff of creator Norman Lear's more politically-oriented show "All in the Family." In that show, the Jeffersons were introduced as the neighbors of Archie and Edith Bunker.

"With the passing of Sherman Hemsley, the world loses one of its most unique comic talents and a lovely man," Lear said in a statement.

"The Jeffersons" ran on television from 1975 to 1985. After that, the Philadelphia-born Hemsley went on to guest star in shows including "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" as well as a role in the animated series "Family Guy."

Hemsley was nominated for an Emmy Award in 1984 for outstanding actor in a comedy series for "The Jeffersons." He was also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles and David Crowder in El Paso; Editing by Gary Crosse)