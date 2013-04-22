Anglo-Australian fund manager Henderson Group Plc (HGGH.L) is preparing to sell or float construction company John Laing, Sky News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Henderson, which acquired John Laing in 2006, was not available to comment on the matter.

Sky News said John Laing is expected to be offloaded next year, a sale process which will include the appointment of several investment banks. (link.reuters.com/nyr57t)

Whether or not Henderson would float John Laing depends on market conditions, Sky said, citing people close to Henderson.

Sky News said John Laing specializes in running private finance initiative projects and has been involved in some of the UK's biggest road and hospital developments.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)