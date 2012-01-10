LONDON The manager running Henderson Global Investors' (HGGH.L) equity hedge fund is sticking with his bets on oil and gas and mining shares, despite the fund losing more than 40 percent in 2011 after a number of mistimed leveraged punts.

Stephen Peak's European Absolute Return Fund, which wagers money on stock prices rising or falling, fell 42 percent versus around an 8 percent drop in the HFRI Equity Hedge (Total) Index.

Peak, who is also Head of Pan European Equities at Anglo-Australian fund manager Henderson, made leveraged bets, which involve borrowing money to increase the size of positions, that share prices would rise, including oil giant BP (BP.L).

But sovereign debt jitters sparked a sell-off in volatile oil and gas stocks, particularly the mid-cap exploration firms which Peak favours, and where exiting institutional money caused a liquidity crunch and further price falls.

"He's (Peak) scaled some of the positions down, but he still thinks fundamentally these stocks are massively undervalued. The problem has been the macro environment," Paul Graham, Global Head of Hedge Funds at Henderson, said.

Investors in Peak's fund, which runs around $115 million (74 million pounds) in assets, have experienced a roller coaster ride in recent years, with the fund losing 39 percent in 2008, and then rising 110 in 2009 and 43 percent in 2010, according to Lipper data.

"He has an unique style in so much as he is massively conviction," Graham told Reuters. "In a lot of ways it is similar to 2008, Stephen retained a high level of conviction post the crisis and the fund rebounded very, very strongly."

Peak's fund ran a net long position of between 75 and 110 percent during the year, while his gross position, which measures the fund's use of leverage, averaged some 270 percent, much higher than most funds in the sector.

In times of uncertainty managers usually lower gross position to cut the size of the risks they have in the market.

The fund is currently net long 70 percent and its gross is around 220 percent, Graham said.

"In volatile market conditions, the higher the gross, the bigger the problems can be... Stephen was pretty comfortable and confident with the portfolio, but obviously was proved to be very wrong," Graham said.

Peak is not alone in suffering a tough 2011. John Paulson, one of the biggest stars of the $2 trillion dollar hedge fund industry, lost more than half the capital in one of his firm's biggest funds, people familiar with the strategy said.

Flows into and out of Peak's fund remained relatively stable in 2011, Graham said.

