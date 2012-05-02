LONDON Investment manager Henderson saw a net outflow of 857 million pounds from its funds in the first quarter, largely because of a continuing decline in its low-margin institutional business.

Henderson saw a net first-quarter institutional outflow of 610 million pounds, a net drain of 110 million at its retail arm, predominantly from its British funds, and a 137 million outflow from insurance clients.

The fund manager (HGGH.L), which bought out struggling rival Gartmore last year and has Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho spearheading its latest advertising campaign, was hit by institutional clients heading for the exit in 2011.

The outflow contrasted with rival Aberdeen Asset Management (ADN.L), which on Monday reported a net inflow for the first three months of 2012 of 2.4 billion pounds.

Henderson said 67 percent of its equity funds and 74 percent of its bond funds were outperforming benchmarks over the past year and investment performance helped lift total assets under management 2.4 billion pounds to 66.7 billion.

"Performance remains good across the asset classes which may lead to a pick up in flows in due course but we feel the rate of organic growth remains subdued," Singer Capital Markets analysts said in a note to clients.

"Against what is a strong set of financial results, I am however disappointed with our net fund flows," chief executive Andrew Formica said in a statement on Wednesday that was due to be read at the company's annual meeting.

Formica will also say Henderson has made a number of changes and hires, both in sales and fund management that were aimed at turning net fund flows positive.

(Editing by Dan Lalor)