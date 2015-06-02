LONDON Fund manager Henderson Group (HGGH.L) said on Tuesday it had bought two Australian boutique fund managers in a bid to accelerate its global expansion.

Perennial Fixed Interest Partners and Perennial Growth Management were sold for an undisclosed amount by IOOF (IFL.AX), one of Australia's leading wealth management and advice platforms.

The two companies have combined assets under management (AUM) of 5.5 billion pounds and will provide a platform for Henderson's future growth in the Australian market.

Henderson has also announced plans to take full control of Melbourne-based 90 West Asset Management Pty, from an existing 41 percent stake.

90 West operates in global natural resources equities funds and segregated mandates.

Henderson Chief Executive Andrew Formica said the deals would take the group into the Top 30 of Australian asset managers.

"Developing our presence in Australia is a strategic priority," Formica said in a statement. "These acquisitions will give us recognised domestic investment management capabilities to complement our global offering."

Upon completion, Henderson's Pan Asian AUM will hit 11 percent of the group's total assets from 4 billion pounds to 9.6 billion pounds.

Formica said Henderson will have around 40 investment professionals based in the region, managing money on behalf of local and international investors.

(Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia, editing by Sinead Cruise)