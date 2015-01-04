Simone Bagel-Trah (R), supervisory board of consumer group Henkel and CEO Kasper Rorsted pose before the annual shareholders meeting in Duesseldorf April 19, 2010. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

FRANKFURT German consumer goods and industrial glue maker Henkel (HNKG_p.DE) wants to expand in the area of consumer branded goods and hair care and could consider a large acquisition, the company's chairwoman told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

"In the future I will not rule out small mid sized or even large acquisitions," Simone Bagel-Trah, who heads the company's supervisory board, is quoted as saying.

"We want to improve our position in consumer goods in areas where we are already good. We are leading in the area of hair care, styling and hair dye," according to comments attributed to Bagel-Trah by the paper.

"In the area of adhesives we want to secure and expand our technology leadership," Bagel-Trah is further quoted as saying in an advance copy of Sunday's Welt am Sonntag.

A spokeswoman for Henkel on Saturday declined to comment on potential acquisition targets.

Reuters reported in late November that U.S. rival Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N) is working with Goldman Sachs (GS.N) to explore the sale of its Wella hair care business that could be worth around $7 billion, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

