Kasper Rorsted, CEO of consumer goods group Henkel, listens during an interview with Reuters in London, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Simon Newman

FRANKFURT The chief executive of German consumer goods and glues maker Henkel (HNKG_p.DE) on Saturday sought to quell speculation he was in talks to take the top job at industrial gases group Linde (LING.DE).

In an interview with German daily Rheinischen Post published on Saturday, Henkel CEO Kasper Rorsted said that Henkel's new four-year targets were getting his "undivided attention", when asked about a media report that he was shortlisted to succeed Linde CEO Wolfgang Reitzle.

"We don't comment on speculation as a matter of principle but I can tell you that I am very happy at Henkel," he was quoted as saying.

German paper Die Welt said in its Thursday edition that Rorsted and BASF (BASFn.DE) deputy CEO Martin Brudermueller were among the frontrunners to succeed the Linde CEO, whose term expires next year. BASF said their executive would not take the role.

Rorsted also said that Henkel would increase the upper size limit of potential takeover targets.

"Our financial leeway is 4 billion euros (3.4 billion pounds) at the moment and that will grow further," the CEO said.

Henkel said in May that it is on the look-out for acquisitions in the coming months.

Henkel is back on the acquisition trail after paying down debt for years, following its acquisition of National Starch for 3.7 billion euros in 2008.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Toby Chopra)