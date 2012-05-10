LONDON German consumer goods group Henkel (HNKG_p.DE), set to become debt free next year, is looking for acquisitions for both its consumer brands and industrial adhesive businesses four years after its last major purchase.

Chief executive Kasper Rorsted, who has turned Henkel around in his four-year tenure with his ambitious and results-driven management, is looking to boost growth with acquisitions and also raise investment in fast-growing emerging markets in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

"We are not in a hurry but if there is an opportunity which makes a good fit then we will be open to acquisitions," the 50-year Danish-born Rorsted said on Thursday, a day after Henkel's first-quarter results put it in line to meet 2012 targets.

He is looking for big regional and country brands to add to Henkel's stable of Persil detergents and Right Guard deodorants, and also on the look-out for access to new technologies when expanding its world-leading adhesives business.

"We have been looking for acquisitions for two years and there have been assets which were too expensive. It is a question of what we are willing to pay for," he said, adding acquisitions must be a good strategic fit at the right price and within the company's core business areas.

Despite ongoing economic and political uncertainties, Rorsted was "very encouraged" by North America, Henkel's largest market and which accounts for a fifth of the group's business, where underlying first-quarter sales growth of 6.3 percent compared with 0.1 percent in western Europe.

He said Greece exiting the euro, while serious for the country, would have no significant effect on Henkel as the nation only accounted for around 0.5 percent of group's sales of 15.6 billion euros in 2011.

The Dusseldorf-based group's last big acquisition was its 3.7 billion euro ($4.8 billion) purchase of U.S. adhesive business National Starch in early 2008, and analysts forecast Henkel will be debt free by 2013.

Broker Morgan Stanley says pushing debt back up to the level just after National Starch would give Henkel an extra 4.6 billion euros to spend and although it saw this as unlikely, it can see a significant earnings boost from smaller purchases.

On Wednesday, Henkel beat first-quarter operating profit forecasts with a 16.6 percent rise as growth picked up in its adhesives business. It held its 2012 targets for 3-5 percent annual underlying sales growth, 14 percent margins, and 10-percent plus earnings growth [nL5E8G90J3].

While Henkel has just completed a dishwasher tablet factory in Germany, Rorsted said the bulk of future investment was likely to be emerging markets which account for 41 percent of sales and 54 percent of the group's workforce, and these markets grew underlying first-quarter sales by 8.7 percent.

Germany and the United States are its two biggest markets, with China and Russia, in third and fourth, growing fast.

With products like Fa soaps, Schwarzkopt haircare and Sellotape, Henkel competes with consumer goods groups such as Unilever (ULVR.L) (UNc.AS), Procter & Gamble (PG.N) and Beiersdorf (BEIG.DE) and also adhesive groups like 3M (MMM.N).

Rorsted in 2008 became the first non-German to lead the 136-year old group which is still 50 percent owned by the Henkel family, one of whom - Fritz Henkel - created the world's first self-acting laundry detergent, Persil, in 1907.

Rorsted swept away sluggish performance by slashing costs and setting ambitious sales and profit margin targets.

He has pushed Henkel's sales in emerging market to its 41 percent level from 34 percent when appointed CEO, and admits it may fall short of its 45 percent target by end-2012 due to weaker emerging market currencies.

Despite progress on margins to 13 percent in 2011 from 10 percent in 2009, this compared poorly with consumer goods rivals such as Reckitt Benckiser (RB.L) at 22.6 percent, Procter & Gamble at 18.5 percent, and adhesives peer 3M at 21.1 percent.

Analyst Andrew Wood at Bernstein said he hoped Henkel would come out with ambitious targets in November, adding a new margin target of 16-18 percent for 2016 would be well received.

