FRANKFURT Henkel's chief executive said on Wednesday he remained optimistic for China even though sales in its Chinese adhesives business declined in the second quarter.

"We continue to be bullish on China," CEO Kasper Rorsted said in a conference call, adding that China contributes around 9 percent to Henkel's group sales.

Henkel did not lose market share in any segment and the group's earnings development was a pure reflection of a slowing industry, he said.

The group's beauty business saw a double-digit increase in sales in the country, Rorsted added.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)