A logo of consumer goods group Henkel is pictured before its annual news conference in Duesseldorf March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

FRANKFURT Henkel (HNKG_p.DE), the German maker of washing powder, shampoos and adhesives, raised its profit margin outlook for the year after a robust adhesives division helped to offset currency headwinds in the third quarter.

Henkel reported better than expected third quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 672 million euros ($901 million), against the average for 659 million euros in a Reuters poll.

The group, who makes Persil washing powder and Schwarzkopf hair products, said it now expected an adjusted EBIT margin of about 15 percent for the year, up from a previous forecast of 14.5 percent.

Sales unexpectedly fell to 4.18 billion euros, against the average forecast for 4.34 billion as currency effects took their toll.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)