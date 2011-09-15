Actor Henry Winkler arrives at the world premiere of the film ''Zookeeper'' in Los Angeles July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LONDON "Happy Days" actor Henry Winkler has been awarded an honorary OBE by the Queen for his work with children with dyslexia and special educational needs.

The 65-year-old, most famous for his portrayal of the leather-clad rebel "Fonzie" in the popular U.S. television series Happy Days, received the award at the British embassy in Washington DC on Wednesday.

Winkler, who was diagnosed with dyslexia as an adult, spent much of the last two years touring Britain to discuss learning difficulties with schools and policy makers.

He is also the author of 17 books for children about Hank Zipzer, a young man with dyslexia.

"Receiving this honour is a very humbling experience," Winkler said in a statement on the embassy website.

"My goal when I started working with children was never to bring accolades on myself, but instead to change how people think about those around them for whom learning is a struggle.

"I am flattered to have had my work recognised in this manner, and hope to continue showing kids that their learning difficulty isn't a disability."

The full title bestowed on Winkler was Honorary Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE).

(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)