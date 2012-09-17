Beauty products maker China's Herbalcos International Group Ltd, which is planning a listing on London's junior market, said it expects a strong full-year performance as it bets on a resilient personal care market in China.

"(China's) personal care product market has been growing rapidly in the past five years and will continue the trend of growth in the next five years," Executive Chairman Charles Liu told Reuters in an interview.

China's economic growth has slowed for six straight quarters and analysts expect the trend to extend to a seventh.

Herbalcos, which makes detergents, shampoos and shower gels, plans to raise proceeds of up to 15 million pounds through its initial public offering.

The company is expected to be valued between 75 million pounds and 80 million pounds after its stock begins trading in early October, the chairman said.

Herbalcos expects to exceed last year's sales of 437.6 million yuan (42.6 million pounds) and pretax profit of 128.6 million yuan.

The company said its broker Daniel Stewart & Co Plc estimates a turnover of 565.4 million yuan and a pretax profit of 139.5 million yuan.

Herbalcos began as a manufacturer of personal care products for foreign companies but shifted its focus to the Chinese domestic market following the global financial crisis in 2008.

The company said it may also increase prices of its new products in order to deal with higher raw material prices, particularly those related to tea essence, which it uses in its branded personal care products.

The company, whose customers include Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) and Elizabeth Arden Inc RDEN.O, believes that the listing in London will help boost its long-term plans of listing in Hong Kong.

"London is one of the main markets, it's pretty good and they have a good reputation in China," Liu said.

Herbalcos said it was looking to launch a new brand which would include skin care and cosmetic products targeting younger women.

