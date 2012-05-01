Shares of Herbalife Ltd (HLF.N) fell as much as 21 percent, wiping out about $1.8 billion (1.11 billion pounds) of market value, after influential short-seller David Einhorn questioned why the nutritional supplements marketer had stopped disclosing details about its distributors.

Einhorn, who heads Greenlight Capital, has a reputation for questioning the business practices of companies that he also bets against by selling their shares short.

"I think right now the reaction is not to the details that Einhorn brought up, but to the fact that he asked questions and people are concerned that he's going to have a big thesis to short the stock and they want to get out of the way," said Frank Ingarra, head trader at NorthCoast Asset Management.

Einhorn did not make any specific allegations or critical comments during the Herbalife's post-earnings conference call on Tuesday, but peppered management with questions about the company's direct selling business model.

Brokerage Auriga USA's Gary Albanese said it appeared Einhorn was questioning how much product was being sold through to customers, as opposed to how much was being consumed by distributors themselves.

"Are distributors just using their status as a way to get a discount for the products?"

Einhorn noted that Herbalife had stopped disclosing a breakup of its distributor groups in its most recent 10K filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Herbalife finance chief John Desimone, who took over the job in Jan 2010, said the company removed the information because he did not think the information was valuable to the business or to investors, but offered to provide the information in future.

In a statement issued late Tuesday afternoon, the network marketing company acknowledged that the stock fell because of Einhorn's questioning but said it was confident about its disclosures and its network marketing business model.

"Einhorn's questions raised no new subjects or concerns. They were elementary questions usually asked by investors new to our industry. These are issues that have been thoroughly addressed before," Herbalife said.

Founded in 1980, the network marketing company sells weight management products and nutritional supplements, mostly through 2.7 million independent distributors. Some of these distributors buy the company's products for their own use.

Einhorn, who famously shorted Lehman Brothers before it went bankrupt in 2008, has moved stock prices before by questioning a company's business and accounting practices, as he did most recently with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc GMCR.O.

A spokesman for Einhorn declined to comment further.

VOLATILE OPTIONS TRADING

Herbalife, valued at $6.58 billion as of Tuesday's close, reported a 22 percent rise in quarterly profit but forecast second-quarter earnings below Wall Street expectations on Monday.

The earnings were overshadowed by Einhorn's questioning, which prompted volatile options trading in the stock.

Overall option turnover in Herbalife was 11.4 times the average daily levels with 26,000 puts and 31,000 calls traded thus far on Tuesday afternoon, according to option analytics firm Trade Alert.

Two-thirds of total option volume in Herbalife is in the front month May contract, indicating that investors are making short term bets in both puts and calls, said WhatsTrading.com options strategist Frederic Ruffy.

Herbalife shares closed down 20 percent at $56.30 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS.N), another network marketing company whose products are personally sold by a vast pool of individuals, also fell 8 percent on Tuesday.

(Additional reporting by Ranjita Ganesan, Mihir Dalal in Bangalore and Doris Frankel in Chicago; Editing by Ted Kerr, Anthony Kurian, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)