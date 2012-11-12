LONDON Explorer Heritage Oil HOIL.L said it plans to sell its remaining stake in a gas field in Kurdistan to its partner in the field, Genel Energy (GENL.L), in order to repay a $294 million loan to Genel.

Heritage said on Monday that it will seek shareholder approval for the proposed divestment of its 49 percent remaining stake in the Miran gas field, in a deal which will enable it to exit the Kurdistan region of Iraq and focus on a new project in Nigeria.

Genel and Heritage inked a deal in August which involved Genel taking a stake in the Miran field and giving Heritage a total of $450 million, $249 million of which was a loan which Heritage would need to repay.

"The divestment of our remaining 49 percent interest in Miran will allow Heritage to monetise the asset at an attractive valuation and the total proceeds will have funded a significant part of the completed acquisition of OML 30 in Nigeria," chief executive and biggest shareholder Tony Buckingham said.

Genel, which has a large presence in Kurdistan and is run by former BP (BP.L) Chief Executive Tony Hayward, will own 100 percent of the Miran field should the deal be approved by Heritage's shareholders.

The exit from Kurdistan will return's Heritage's focus to its core Africa region, where it made its name finding oil in Uganda, and a continent which Buckingham knows well. He previously worked for private military contracting firm Executive Outcomes, providing mercenary forces in Africa.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)