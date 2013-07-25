Hershey Co (HSY.N) reported higher quarterly earnings on Thursday, aided by strong sales.

The snack food company said net income was $159.5 million (104.3 million pounds), or 70 cents per share, compared with $135.7 million (88.7 million pounds), or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, earnings were 72 cents per share.

Sales rose 7 percent to $1.51 billion from $1.41 billion a year earlier.

The company also adjusted its full-year earnings outlook, saying it expects earnings per share of $3.60 to $3.65. Its prior forecast predicted earnings of $3.61 to $3.65.

(Reporting By Atossa Araxia Abrahamian; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)