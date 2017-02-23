HSBC sees fewer London jobs move on softer Brexit hopes
LONDON HSBC sees the chances of a hard Brexit receding after Britain's shock election result, which could result in fewer jobs moving out of London, its investment bank chief said.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, the corporate hardware and enterprise software business of Hewlett-Packard Co, cut its full-year profit forecast, as the company faces intense competition in its cloud-related business and struggles with a strong dollar.
The company's shares were down 6.7 percent at $23 in after-market trading on Thursday. They have gained nearly 88 percent in the past 12 months.
HPE also cited higher commodities costs and some "near-term execution issues" for the cut in full-year profit forecast.
Since its separation from Hewlett-Packard Co in 2015, HPE has sold off most of its traditional software services, while building its cloud-related businesses, which has pitted it against much bigger and established companies such as Cisco Systems Inc and the Dell-EMC combine.
"I think (the cut) is a combination of increased pressure from foreign exchange movements as well as a highly competitive environment," Edward Jones analyst Bill Kreher said.
About 61 percent of HPE's revenue comes from outside the United States.
HPE said it expected full-year adjusted profit of between $1.88-$1.98 per share, down from the $2-$2.10 per share it forecast earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $2.05 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
HPE also reported a revenue miss for the first quarter ended Jan. 31.
Revenue fell 10.4 percent to $11.41 billion (9.10 billion pounds), well short of the analysts' average estimate of $12.07 billion.
"We saw significantly lower demand from one customer and major Tier 1 service provider facing a very competitive environment," Chief Executive Officer Meg Whitman said on a call with analysts.
Revenue from its enterprise group, the company's biggest and which offers servers, storage and networking services, fell nearly 12 percent to $6.32 billion in the quarter.
Excluding items, the company earned 45 cents per share, edging past estimates by 1 cent.
The Palo Alto, California-based company also forecast current-quarter adjusted profit in the range of 41 cents-45 cents per share. Analysts were expecting a profit of 47 cents.
HP Inc, which holds the hardware division of Hewlett-Packard Co, reported better-than-expected revenue on Wednesday, largely helped by a stabilizing PC market.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
LONDON HSBC sees the chances of a hard Brexit receding after Britain's shock election result, which could result in fewer jobs moving out of London, its investment bank chief said.
LONDON World shares steadied on Friday after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank needs more clarity on what kind of debt relief Greece will get from its international creditors if it is to buy Greek government bonds as part of its monetary stimulus programme, a source close to the matter said.