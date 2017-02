Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) forecast revenue at its enterprise services unit to fall between 11 percent and 13 percent in 2013.

The company expects 2013 adjusted earnings per share of $3.40 to $3.60 per share.

Shares of the company fell more than 8 percent to $15.75 on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore)