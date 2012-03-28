Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
PARIS HIG European Capital Partners has made an offer to acquire three alumina plants in France from mining group Rio Tinto (RIO.L), Olivier Boyadjian, managing director of the private equity firm's French unit, said on Wednesday, confirming trade union sources.
Rio Tinto is selling the three plants - located in Gardanne, La Bathie and Beyrede in southern France - as part of a worldwide plan to scale back its activities in aluminium.
The news that HIG was the buyer for the three sites was first reported by French magazine Usine Nouvelle on its website earlier on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.
(Reporting by Jean-François Rosnoblet and Julien Ponthus; Writing by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)
BRUSSELS The euro zone economy grew less than initially estimated in the last quarter of last year as industrial output recorded the worst fall in more than 4 years in December, estimates from the European Union's statistics office Eurostat showed on Tuesday.
LONDON Britain's defence spending last year dipped just below the NATO military alliance's target of 2 percent of gross domestic product, the International Institute for Strategic Studies said on Tuesday.