BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG said it will return 500 million euros (423 million pounds) to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
DAVOS, Switzerland Following are comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, speaking at the annual World Economic Forum meeting of political and business leaders in Davos, Switzerland.
ON EURO ZONE FISCAL DEAL
"The fiscal compact, this set of rules at treaty level are very important because (they) basically subtract from national sovereignty part of the fiscal policy discretion. This is necessary for the countries of the euro area to go back to trust each other. This treaty is important because it's the first step -- though timid, though hesitating -- towards a fiscal union."
ON BOND MARKETS
"As much as spreads underpriced government risk for many years, now they are overshooting government risk quite a lot and this may go on for quite a while.
"Spreads have been the most potent engine for reform of different governments. Countries must undertake the necessary fiscal consolidation."
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
LONDON British banks approved the most mortgages in a year last month and consumer borrowing saw some of its fastest growth of the past decade, industry data showed on Friday, contrasting with earlier signs of slowing momentum.