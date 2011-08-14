Actress Hilary Duff and her fiance, pro hockey player Mike Comrie, sit court side during the NBA Western Conference final playoff series between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles, May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES Hilary Duff and her husband are expecting their first child.

The 23-year-old singer and actress announced the news Sunday on her website, after noting that she and Mike Comrie, 30, are celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary.

"We also want to share the exciting news that baby makes three," Duff wrote on her site. "We are extremely happy and ready to start this new chapter of our lives."

Days before making the news official, Duff told Us Weekly that "we both love kids and we're really excited. ... It was a big deal for us because we had a year to be married."

Duff appeared on the big screen earlier this year in the independent drama "Bloodworth." Her last album was a live set released in 2009. Canadian-born Comrie plays hockey for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

(Reporting and writing by Sheri Linden; Edited by Bob Tourtellotte)