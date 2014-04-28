A man arrives at the Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) headquarters in Mumbai May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

MUMBAI Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HLL.NS) said on Monday its fourth-quarter net profit rose 11 percent year-on-year, beating analyst estimates even as its sales lagged estimates.

The Indian unit of Anglo-Dutch Unilever Plc (ULVR.L) (UNc.AS) made a net profit of 8.7 billion rupees (85.16 million pounds) for the quarter ending March 31, compared with a profit of 7.87 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier.

Sales at India's largest manufacturer of household products and consumer goods rose 8.9 percent to 69.4 billion rupees, lower than estimates.

Analysts had expected a net profit of 8.5 billion rupees and net sales of 70 billion rupees for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine Estimates.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)