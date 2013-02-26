LONDON Specialist insurer Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) is to reward shareholders with a 38 pence per share special dividend, after stellar financial performance last year helped to bury memories of a 2011 filled with costly catastrophe.

Confirming pledge made on Monday, the Bermuda-based firm said it would make the distribution, totalling around 150 million pounds, on top of a 12 pence per share payment in lieu of a final dividend for 2012.

This amount, together with the interim dividend of 6 pence per share paid in September 2012, represents a total dividend for 2012 equal to 18 pence per share, up around 6 percent over the previous year.

Hiscox plans to return the capital via the issue of 'B' shares, enabling shareholders, subject to applicable overseas restrictions and tax laws, to receive their cash proceeds as income or capital or any combination of the two.

It is proposed that each shareholder will receive one B Share for every existing ordinary share held on 28 March.

The company, which insures fine art, property, vintage cars and the assets of wealthy individuals and families, posted a more than 10-fold rise in pretax profit to 217.1 million pounds in the year to December 31 from 17.3 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sinead Cruise, editing by Laurence Fletcher)