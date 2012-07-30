LONDON Bermuda-based insurer Hiscox (HSX.L) returned to profitability in the first half of the year thanks to a sharp drop in costly natural catastrophes, it said on Monday.

Hiscox, which insures everything from oil refineries to fine art and vintage cars, made a pre-tax profit of 125.8 million pounds in the first six months of 2012, compared with a loss of 85.6 million pounds a year earlier.

"This has been a very good first half, not only due to the lack of catastrophes but also from careful risk selection and growth in the right areas," outgoing chairman Robert Hiscox said in a statement.

The company also named its chief underwriting officer, Robert Childs, as Hiscox's successor.

Hiscox shares closed at 438 pence on Friday, valuing the company at about 1.7 billion pounds.

