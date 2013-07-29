Hiscox Plc's (HSX.L) first-half profit rose 44 percent as the British insurer and reinsurer earned more premiums during a period of fewer catastrophe claims, offsetting sluggish investment returns.

The news sent Hiscox shares up 5.3 percent to 642.5 pence, their highest ever, making the Bermuda-based underwriter the top percentage gainer on the FTSE-250 midcap index .FTMC.

Hiscox said catastrophe claims - including hits from the Oklahoma tornadoes and the European and Calgary floods - have totalled $22 million so far in 2013.

"The reason we have less market share exposure to (these disasters), particularly the European floods, is that we have always thought that the (market's) price for taking on those risks was lower than we would really want - so we wrote less risk in that area," Chief Executive Bronek Masojada told Reuters.

Floods that devastated parts of central Europe in June may cost insurance companies $3.5 billion to $4.5 billion, the world's second biggest reinsurer Swiss Re forecast earlier this month.

Hiscox, whose insurance covers kidnappings to fine art, vintage cars and other assets of wealthy individuals and families, said it remained cautious for the hurricane-prone second half.

Pretax profit rose to 180.7 million pounds in the six months ended June 30 from 125.8 million pounds a year earlier. Net premiums earned rose 11 percent to 628.7 million pounds.

"We clearly have to review our forecasts since the group has almost hit our full-year 2013 estimate of 188.8 million pounds in the first half," Westhouse Securities analyst Joanna Parsons said, maintaining her "neutral" rating on the company's stock.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)