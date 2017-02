LONDON Japan's Hitachi is in discussions with candidates to operate its UK Horizon nuclear power project to build up to six plants, which it acquired on Tuesday.

"We are in discussions with candidates," said Tatsuro Ishizuka, CEO of Hitachi's power systems company, during a press conference in London, adding that Hitachi was not looking to operate the project itself.

