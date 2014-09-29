HONG KONG Charles Li, the chief executive of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx), on Monday urged pro-democracy protesters to use peaceful means within the boundaries of the law to voice their concerns.

Hong Kong democracy protesters defied volleys of tear gas and police baton-charges to stand firm in the centre of the global financial hub in one of the biggest political challenges for Beijing since the Tiananmen Square crackdown 25 years ago.

"I hope Hong Kong can continue to observe its tradition of peaceful demonstration and peaceful protest within a free and open society, but at the same time it's a society that respects the rule of law," Li told reporters.

"I hope people will continue to exercise their rights of freedom of expression within the boundaries of the law. And I think our police force are quite professional."

(Reporting by Michelle Price; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)