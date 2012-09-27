STOCKHOLM Gloomy consumer sentiment, poor weather and negative currency effects hit margins and earnings of Hennes & Mauritz (HMb.ST) in the third quarter, the world's second-biggest clothing retailer said on Thursday.

In Europe, where H&M has the largest part of its business, many retailers are struggling as consumers rein in spending in the face of rising unemployment and government cutbacks.

"Conditions in the fashion retail industry continued to be challenging in many markets - both as regards the weather and the macro-economic climate," the company's CEO Karl-Johan Persson said in a statement.

The group said pretax earnings reached 4.90 billion Swedish crowns ($739.96 million) in its third quarter, which runs from June to August, compared with a year-ago 4.85 billion crowns and a mean forecast for 5.37 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

H&M said currency translations had lowered pretax profits by 200 million crowns in the quarter.

The company's gross margin - a key measure of profitability - fell to 58.2 percent from a year-ago 58.6 percent to come in below the 59.1 percent seen in the Reuters poll.

Total sales in the September 1-25 period, the beginning of the group's fiscal fourth quarter, rose by 14 percent in local currencies.

While many retailers have felt the pinch from the global economic downturn, H&M and its largest rival Inditex (ITX.MC) have up to now fared better than most thanks to their focus on cheap fashion and a broad geographic presence that includes faster-growing emerging markets.

Spain's Inditex, which runs the Zara chain, last week beat first-half profit forecasts.

H&M, which has more than 2,600 stores across 44 markets and is expanding fast in China, the United States and Great Britain, said it would ramp up its expansion this year and now targets 300 new stores compared with a previous target of 275.

(Reporting by Veronica Ek; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)