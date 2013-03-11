Logo of an H and M store pictured in Warsaw February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

STOCKHOLM Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) (HMb.ST) is expected to post a fall in comparable sales in February for a fifth straight month, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Monday.

The mean forecast was for a 2 percent year-on-year drop in local currencies at stores open at least a year, in line with the overall apparel market decline in the Swedish fashion retailer's biggest market, Germany.

Total sales in February, the last month of H&M's first quarter, were seen up 7 percent in local currencies. H&M is due to post the figures on March 15.

H&M, which lags Zara owner Inditex (ITX.MC) in size, has been hit by weak consumer spending in Europe, where it has the bulk of its business.

First-quarter turnover, which H&M unveils together with the monthly data ahead of full quarterly earnings due on March 21, was seen at 29.0 billion crowns (3.0 billion pounds), up 4 percent.

Data for Reuters Nordics earnings polls are compiled by Inquiry Financial.

(Writing by Anna Ringstrom)