STOCKHOLM Hennes & Mauritz (HMb.ST), the world's second-largest fashion retailer, said sales grew for a third straight month in July, despite gloom in its biggest market Germany, in a sign of robust demand for budget clothes from austerity-hit shoppers.

The fast-expanding Swedish budget fashion group, which does not comment on its monthly sales data, said on Wednesday sales at stores open a year or more rose 2 percent in local currencies in July, compared with a forecast for 2.7 percent.

Total sales, including newly opened stores, were up 11 percent, against a forecast for 12.4 percent.

H&M, which trails Zara owner Inditex (ITX.MC) by most measures, has weathered the downturn relatively well as shoppers focus on cheap fashion.

H&M, present in 44 countries and expanding in emerging markets, has the bulk of its business in Europe. In Germany, clothing sales overall shrank for a fourth straight month in July, declining 3 percent, according to industry publication Textilwirtschaft.

"In light of market data ... this shows H&M is doing relatively well," Nordea analyst Stefan Stjernholm said.

"Looking at H&M this year, we know it is a really tough market. Given that, I think H&M has delivered a good sales development overall."

H&M shares were down 0.2 percent at 0800 GMT, with a European retail index .SXRP down 0.4 percent.

Sydbank analyst Nicolaj Jeppesen said Europe may well have dragged on sales in July, with the increase coming on the back of growth in North America.

"Consumer confidence and the general market sentiment (in Europe) is quite weak and we expect that to continue. So, we need to see that they can increase sales in North America and improve their position in Asia," he said.

July is the second month of H&M's fiscal third quarter. In June, like-for-like sales were up 3 percent, and total sales 13 percent ahead. In the first half of the year, like-for-like sales were up 3 percent, and total sales 12 percent.

Beside overall market weakness, analysts worry about the longer term effect of the weak euro on H&M, which buys the bulk of its goods in dollars, has Europe as its biggest market and translates its profit into the strong Swedish crown.

The crown is near a 12-year high against the euro, which has also lost ground against the dollar.

H&M said it had a total 2,603 stores at the end of July, matching its target of growing its number of stores by 10-15 percent annually.

