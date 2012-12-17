Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 billion barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabal al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
STOCKHOLM Budget clothing retailer Hennes & Mauritz (HMb.ST) posted a smaller than expected drop in like-for-like November sales, easing fears of large markdowns to reduce unsold stock amid weak demand in key markets.
The Swedish company said on Monday that local-currency sales at stores open a year or more shrank 1 percent in the last month of its fiscal year, beating a Reuters poll forecast for a 3 percent drop.
That was the second consecutive monthly drop, after a 5 percent dip in October.
November's total sales including new stores were up 7 percent from a year earlier in local currencies, just above the average forecast.
An analyst who declined to be named said that there had been some concern because industry data showed that clothing sales in Germany, H&M's single biggest market, were down 5 percent in November.
"This may soothe concerns over promotions next quarter, although it is still a tough market out there," the analyst said.
H&M, the world's second-biggest clothing retailer behind Zara owner Inditex (ITX.MC), has the bulk of its business in Europe, where a sovereign debt crisis and austerity measures have dampened demand.
Turnover in the full September-November quarter, which H&M published alongside the monthly figures ahead of the full-year earnings report in January, grew 5 percent from a year earlier to 32.5 billion Swedish crowns (3 billion pounds), matching expectations.
In the full fiscal year, like-for-like sales were down 1 percent.
H&M did not comment on the sales figures.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by David Goodman)
ULAANBAATAR Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion (£4.4 billion) economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.
BEIJING China's investment in the property sector will likely expand at a slower pace in 2017 as Beijing looks to curb speculation, while infrastructure spending is expected to maintain a double-digit growth, state media cited a government adviser as saying.