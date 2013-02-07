FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
LONDON Administrators at HMV, the music and video retailer which hit the rocks last month, have said 66 loss-making stores will close, putting almost 1,000 jobs at risk.
Deloitte, which was appointed as administrator by HMV after the firm struggled for years against competition from online retailers, supermarkets and download sites, on Thursday said the closures would take place over the next two months.
The group currently operates from 220 stores in the UK and employs around 4,000 people. Deloitte said the affected stores employ 930 staff.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Sarah Young)
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
WASHINGTON U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.