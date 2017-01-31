LIMA Two workers died when a tunnel caved in at Hochschild Mining Plc's Inmaculada gold and silver mine in southern Peru on Tuesday, a police chief said on local broadcaster RPP.

Citing information from the company, Miguel Angel Rivera added that a third worker was wounded in the incident at the mine in the region of Ayacucho.

The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In 2015, the mine produced about 85,000 ounces of gold and 2 million ounces of silver, according to the company website.

