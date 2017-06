Precious metals miner Hochschild Mining Plc (HOCM.L) posted a full-year pretax profit on Wednesday, citing strong performance at its flagship Inmaculada mine in Peru and a more favourable pricing environment.

The company, which has mining operations in Peru, Chile and Argentina, reported a pretax profit of $108.3 million for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $256.2 million year ago. Revenue rose to $688.2 million, from $469.1 million last year.

Full-year production was 35.5 million silver equivalent ounces. It had earlier expected to produce 35 million ounces for the year.

