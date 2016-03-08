LONDON Germany will return to the scene of their Olympic triumph four years ago as they prepare for this year's Rio Games at the Champions Trophy in London in June.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) confirmed on Tuesday that the week-long tournament, originally scheduled for Argentina, will be held at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park starting on June 10.

Germany's men, who will be bidding for a hat-trick of Olympic titles in August having also won gold in Beijing, will be joined by Australia, Belgium, Britain, India and South Korea.

Germany will open their campaign against India on June 10 when Britain face Australia in a repeat of the bronze medal match at London 2012 which Australia won 3-1.

The women's Champions Trophy will take place in the same venue the week before.

The men's event was switched to London after the FIH cancelled its contract with the Argentine Hockey Confederation over a dispute about television rights contracts and sponsorship.

The 2018 women's World Cup will also be hosted at London's Olympic Park.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)