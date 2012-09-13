Pol Amat of Spain (R) celebrates with team mate Santiago Freixa after scoring the winning goal during their men's pool MA hockey match against China at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 15, 2008. REUTERS/Oleg Popov

MADRID Spain forward Pol Amat, the 2008 world player of the year who made more than 300 appearances for his country, has called time on his international career at the age of 34.

Amat told local media on Thursday he would continue playing for his club Egara in his native Catalonia for one more year but would retire from the national team.

A highly skilled and quick player, he competed at five Olympic Games, helping Spain to silver medals in Atlanta in 1996 and Beijing four years ago.

His participation in the London Games was cruelly cut short last month when he dislocated his shoulder against Australia and was forced out of the tournament.

"Before I went to London my idea was to give it up completely and put the stick away," Amat said. "Now I am full of desire and excitement to continue playing with the club."

(Reporting by Iain Rogers editing by Tony Jimenez)