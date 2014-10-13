LONDON One of the most high profile divorces in British legal history took a fresh twist on Friday after top hedge fund boss Chris Hohn accused his wife of unspecified criminal and fiduciary wrongdoing in the handling of a charity they founded.

After months of arguing over who gets what from a family fortune a judge has put at $1.3 billion, the couple appeared before Judge James Holman to argue about documents Hohn said supported his allegations.

Hohn's estranged wife, Jamie Cooper-Hohn, 49, rejects the allegations. She, in turn said Hohn, 47, had been in contempt of court by releasing some of the documents to lawyers representing the trustees of the charity, a position the couple both also shared.

The court heard no details about Hohn's allegations, with much of the hearing concerned with which documents had already been sent to the trustees' lawyers and what should happen with both them and other documents still to be handed over.

Calling the disagreement a "storm in a tea-cup", Judge Holman said the charity, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) was nevertheless "in a state of limbo at the moment because of this litigation".

After the couple agreed that the release of the documents to the trustees would not be considered in itself an admission of guilt, and also on who else should be able to see them, Judge Holman ended the hearing.

A decision on the division of the marital assets had been reached, the court heard, although a formal judgement has yet to be released by the judge handling that part of proceedings.

CIFF, which aims to help children in the developing world, is one of the world's top private charities with around $4 billion in the bank in part thanks to profits generated from The Children's Investment Fund hedge fund (TCI), run by Hohn.

Cooper-Hohn gave up her position as chief executive of the charity in 2013 to become non-executive chairman.

In an emailed statement to Reuters, a spokesman for the CIFF, James Whittington, said the hearing was an extension of the divorce case that was private and separate from the work of the foundation.

"The hearing concerned the handling of sensitive legal documents between Chris and Jamie, which the Board and CIFF management have not seen," Whittington said.

"Any relevant information in these documents which we are permitted to see and might relate to the running of the Foundation will be reviewed in the proper manner and appropriate action will be taken," he added, reiterating that CIFF was run by an experienced management team and overseen by an independent board of trustees.

