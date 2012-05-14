ZURICH Holcim HOLN.VX, the world's second-largest cement maker, said on Monday it was launching a targeted cost-cutting programme aimed at increasing operating profit by at least 1.5 billion Swiss francs (1 billion pounds)) by the end of 2014.

The aims of the "Holcim Leadership Journey" programme include increasing fixed cost savings, improving energy efficiency, increasing use of alternative fuels and raw materials, cutting logistics costs and reducing net working capital.

The company said it expected to achieve a positive impact of at least 150 million Swiss francs in 2012 and anticipated one-off costs of less than 200 million francs to complete the programme.

Holcim had operating profit of 2.308 billion Swiss francs in 2011, excluding one-off items of 375 million francs.

Chief Executive Bernard Fontana, who took over the helm in February, is known as a cost-cutter having launched a similar "Leadership Journey" cost savings plan in his former role as head of Luxembourg-based stainless steel maker Aperam.

Like other energy-hungry cement makers, Holcim has grappled with higher coal, diesel and oil prices, which have added to production and transportation costs.

It said reducing logistics costs would add an extra 250 million Swiss francs to operating profit by 2014, while improving energy efficiency and using alternative fuels should add 300 million francs in savings.

Improving customer focus, streamlining the procurement process and increasing fixed cost savings should bring in savings of some 950 million francs, Holcim said.

The company also said it could make some selective divestments.

(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto and Caroline Copley; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)