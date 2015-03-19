Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
PARIS Nassef Sawiris, the second-biggest shareholder and board member of French cement maker Lafarge LAFP.PA, said on Thursday that talks to save the planned tie-up with Switzerland's Holcim HOLN.VX were "progressing well".
"What is being discussed now, with the support of both boards and all key shareholders, is to restore a transaction that is to the letter of the word a merger of equals," said Sawiris in a telephone interview.
The conflict between Lafarge and Holcim broke into the open this week when Holcim contested the deal price and leadership of the new firm, and said it would not go forward if the share exchange ratio and governance were not revised.
Lafont's planned nomination at the head of the new company has become unacceptable for the Swiss, sources have said, with concerns over his management style and financial track record.
They are now discussing making Lafont the co-chairman alongside Wolfgang Reitzle, the current chairman of Holcim, sources said on Wednesday.
Sawiris declined to comment on the ongoing negotiations in detail.
"As a shareholder I am supporting a transaction where Bruno Lafont plays a major role in new entity, and I believe that Holcim is of the same mind," he added.
"The CEO will be Lafont's handpicked successor," he said, refusing to say who it would be.
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.